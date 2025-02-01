Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], February 1 (ANI): Gujarat Titans is bringing season two of the Junior Titans to Bharuch, after successfully concluding respective events in Junagadh and Bhavnagar.

According to a release from the franchise, the program, designed to ignite a passion for outdoor sports among children under 14 with the theme 'Let's Sport Out,' was hosted at Queen of Angels' Convent Higher Secondary School. It received an overwhelming response with over 1020 children from 21 schools in the city taking part, including 17 private schools and four government schools.

"Junior Titans is a unique initiative by Gujarat Titans that signifies their vision to inspire young participants to come out and embrace outdoor activities. By promoting sportsmanship and active play," the release stated.

Junior Titans aims to cultivate a vibrant sports culture among children. With the season already halfway through and three cities engaged, the initiative will soon expand to Palanpur and Ahmedabad.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said that the response has been great so far for the Junior Titans program this season.

"The response we've got so far for the Junior Titans program this season, starting with Junagadh and Bhavnagar, and now Bharuch, has been very encouraging. At Gujarat Titans, we have always believed in the power of play that goes beyond just cricket. We believe that cultivating a sporting culture can significantly benefit children during their formative years, helping them build discipline, teamwork, and a healthy mind and body. It is this firm belief that drives our endeavour with Junior Titans where we are trying to connect as many young dreamers as we can to the transformative power of sport," Arvinder Singh was quoted in a release from Gujarat Titans as saying.

The children engaged in several activities during this event including Titan Says - an interesting warm-up activity, a LALIGA masterclass, a showcase of glorious moments of Gujarat Titans, and a fun quiz. They also took part in exciting challenges such as fitness exercises, facing the bowling machine, hitting the stumps, bowling and penalty kicks. Overall, the children had enriching physical as well as interactive exercises to improve their sports acumen.

LALIGA, the top tier of the Spanish football league, continues its association for the second season of the program, leading the football workshops at these events, according to the release.

The Junior Titans take place every Saturday across cities in Gujarat. The forthcoming events will span across Palanpur (February 8) and Ahmedabad (February 15). (ANI)

