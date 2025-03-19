Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 19 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) are set for an electrifying Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, with skipper Shubman Gill leading from the front. In a pre-season press conference in Ahmedabad, Chief Operating Officer Arvinder Singh, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel, and Captain Shubman Gill shared insights on the team's preparations, strategies, and vision for the upcoming campaign.

The Titans begin their season on March 25 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With a strong squad and meticulous planning, the franchise is focused on delivering both on-field success and an unmatched fan experience throughout the season.

Also Read | Who is Hamza Choudhury? Here’s All You Need to Know About Former Leicester City Footballer Who Will Play For Bangladesh National Football Team Against India.

Arvinder Singh, COO, Gujarat Titans, said, "Each IPL season brings renewed excitement, and this year is no different. As a franchise, our focus extends beyond just cricket--we are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience for fans inside the stadium. From engaging activities to seamless ticket access, we are ensuring that Titans fans get to be a part of something special this season," as quoted from a release by Gujarat Titans

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket for the Gujarat Titans, said, "We are excited about the squad we have assembled going into the season. The players are training well and everyone is upbeat to kick off the campaign with our home match here in Ahmedabad. We're looking forward to another exciting season ahead."

Also Read | IPL 2025: Five ‘Unsold’ Cricketers in the Mega Auction Who Can Be Called in As Replacement Players During Indian Premier League Season 18.

Offline Ticket Sales Begin

With District by Zomato as the official ticketing partner, fans can purchase tickets online via the GT App and District App. Additionally, offline tickets are available at multiple locations across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.

Ahmedabad

* Narendra Modi Stadium Box Office (Gate 1) - Open since March 15 (11 AM-6 PM)* Additional outlets: Naranpura, SG Highway, Naroda* Equitas Bank outlets: Prahladnagar, C.G. Road, Bodakdev, Maninagar (11 AM-4 PM)

Gandhinagar

* Patnagar Cafe (March 15, 12 PM-7 PM)* Equitas Bank, Dhameda (March 17, 11 AM-4 PM)

Rajkot

* Hot and Crusty Cafe (Nana Mava) - March 17 (11 AM-6 PM)

Surat

* Coffee King (Adajan Gam) - March 17 (11 AM-6 PM)* Equitas Bank, Kumbharia Road - March 17 (11 AM-4 PM)

Vadodara

* The Dugout Cafe (Fatehgunj) - March 17* Equitas Bank outlets - Manjalpur, Padra (11 AM-4 PM)

The stadium box office will not be operational on all match days.

Exciting Fan Engagements Planned

Beyond the cricketing action, Gujarat Titans are elevating the fan experience with innovative in-stadia activations and engagement zones. The team remains committed to making IPL 2025 a season to remember for Titans supporters.

Full Squad for IPL 2025

Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)