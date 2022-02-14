Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Head coach Ashish Nehra feels Gujarat Titans have built a "strong, all-round squad" but the success of the new IPL franchise will depend on how well the players get along.

The former India pacer was present at the mega-auction alongside World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten, who will serve as the team's mentor and batting coach.

"Yeah, it's not just Gujarat Titans, all the teams in IPL are all very close and good," Nehra said when asked if the Titans have formed a strong squad.

"It's about how well they click together, gel together. I have seen after the auctions this team looks the strongest but it doesn't mean that the team will win the IPL. That never happens. It doesn't work like that, sports doesn't work that way," he added.

One of the two new teams to be added to the IPL this season, Gujarat Titans will be led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Apart from skipper Hardik, the franchise has purchased eight more all-rounders, including Rahul Tewatia, for a whopping Rs 9 crore.

"It is a new franchise and we have been able to put up a really good, all-round squad. When you talk about T20 format you need all-rounders and we have done that.

"We will try our level best to give the fans some really exciting cricket. The team has a combination of youngsters along with experience. We will play hard and play fair," Nehra said.

The Gujarat Titans squad also includes India opener Shubman Gill, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, hard-hitting English batter Jason Roy, Australia's Matthew Wade, senior India pacer Mohammad Shami and New Zealand quick Lockie Fergusen.

