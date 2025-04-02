Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League game here on Wednesday.

The Titans have made one change, bringing in Arshad Khan in place of pace ace Kagiso Rabada, who misses out due to personal reasons.

Table-toppers RCB have fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

