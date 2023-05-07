Ahmedabad, May 7 (PTI) Gujarat Titans posted an imposing 227 for two against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Sent in to bat, defending champions GT were off to a blistering start with both Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43 balls) and Shubman Gill (94 off 51) going after the bowling from the word go, helping the team amass 78 runs in the powerplay. Gill remained unbeaten. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya Become First Brothers to Captain Their Teams Against Each Other, Achieve Unique Feat in GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

The two were involved in an opening partnership of 142 runs in just 12.1 overs. For Lucknow Super Giants, Avesh Khan was the best bowler with figures of 1/34.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans: 227 for 2 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 81, Shubman Gill 94 not out).

