Bucharest (Romania), May 8 (PTI) World champion D Gukesh played out a draw yet again despite showing promise, while R Praggananandhaa also split points against Fabiano Caruana of United States in the second round of the Superbet Classics, a part of the grand chess tour here.

Gukesh, with his black pieces was, never in trouble against top Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

It was an Italian opening wherein Gukesh equalised easily and had little trouble maintaining the equilibrium even as Abdusattrov seemed determined to cast a hole.

The players eventually arrived at a heavy piece endgame but in the end the pawn sacrifice by the Uzbek allowed Gukesh to equalise comfortably.

Praggnanadhaa also had an easy time with black against Caruana and both Indians now have an identical one point from their two games.

