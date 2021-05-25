Berlin [Germany], May 25 (ANI): Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick will take over as the new head coach of the German national side after Euro 2020.

Flick on Tuesday signed a contract until 2024 which also includes Euro 2024 to be held in Germany.

Flick's contract will begin on July 1 and he will take over from Joachim Low once this summer's Euro has finished. Low had already agreed to end his contract - which ran until 2022 - after the tournament.

"Everything happened very quickly, especially signing the contract, but I'm really happy to be the Germany head coach from autumn. The season has just finished and the last two years at FC Bayern have left their mark on me," said Flick in an official statement as per the German Football Association's website.

"The team spirit and attitude of the players were excellent and I will take plenty with me that will help my work in my new role. I'm really excited because of the class of players we have in Germany, especially the youngsters. We've got every reason to be optimistic about future tournaments, including the home Euros in 2024," he added.

Flick was Low's assistant from 2006 to 2014 and they won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil together. After that success, Flick became DFB sporting director, before leaving that post voluntarily in 2017.

He then took a job as sporting director at TSG Hoffenheim prior to taking over as head coach at FC Bayern, where he won seven trophies in two years, including the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the DFB-Pokal and two Bundesliga titles. (ANI)

