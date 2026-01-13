Bathinda (Punjab) [India], January 13 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh welcomed the launch of the Bathinda Premier League, saying it will provide opportunities to many players. He praised the initiative by the Punjab government and the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), and expressed happiness at being part of the event.

Speaking to reporters, the former India right-arm off-spinner congratulated the Punjab Government, Bathinda Mayor and the PCA President Amarjit Singh Mehta on the launch of the Bathinda Premier League, noting that with this, a number of players will get an opportunity to play cricket.

"The league is starting. Many players will get an opportunity. This initiative has been taken by the Punjab government, Bathinda Mayor, and Punjab Cricket Association President Amarjit Singh Mehta... I got the chance to come here, and I am very happy," Harbhajan Sing told reporters.

Recently, Harbhajan also expressed an opinion on split coaching for the Indian cricket team following their 2-0 clean sweep of South Africa in a two-match Test series at home in November last year.

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan emphasised the responsibilities that come with coaching the Indian cricket team. He added that in India, when the team does well, everyone stays quiet, and when the side performs poorly, everyone starts pointing out the coach.

"It is not that easy to become a coach of India. To be a coach, you have to travel with the team for a whole year and keep yourself involved in the game. You have to be more engaged because there are multiple team selections, and you also need to focus on match results. In India, it is our tradition that if the team plays well, everyone is quiet, but as soon as the team plays poorly, we get on top of the coach," Harbhajan said.

"Gautam Gambhir does not go there to play. When he was playing, he played well. He played very well for India. Everyone needs to be patient. If you feel you need to split the coaching, such as adopting a policy of one white ball and one red ball, then there is no need to do so for now. But over time, if needed, you should definitely do it. There is nothing wrong with that," he added. (ANI)

