Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India achieved an elusive feat on Sunday with their mammoth 211-run win over West Indies in the first ODI match of the series at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the 211-run triumph over the Caribbeans is India's second biggest win by runs in women's ODIs, behind the 249-run win against Ireland in 2017.

It was also the biggest defeat by runs for West Indies in the history of women's ODIs.

India Women extended their dominance in white-ball cricket. The emphatic win on Sunday gave the Women in Blue an early lead in the ODI series.

Recapping the match, West Indies, led by Hayley Matthews, won the toss and opted to field. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's team set a daunting target for the visitors in the first innings.

Openers Smriti Mandhana (91 off 102 balls, 13 fours) and Pratika Rawal (40 off 69 balls, 4 fours) put together a solid 110-run partnership, laying a strong foundation for the hosts. The duo's superb batting kept the Caribbean bowlers under pressure, making it difficult for them to claim early wickets.

Skipper Matthews eventually broke the opening stand in the 24th over, dismissing Pratika Rawal, but the damage had already been done. Harleen Deol (44 off 50 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) then joined Mandhana at the crease, building a 50-run partnership.

Zaida James dismissed Mandhana in the 32nd over, briefly stemming the flow of runs. However, Harleen and Harmanpreet Kaur (34 off 23 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) added a 66-run stand, further solidifying India's innings.

Though West Indies managed to remove Harleen and Harmanpreet, India's middle order stepped up with confidence. Richa Ghosh (26 off 13 balls, 4 fours and 1 six), Jemimah Rodrigues (31 off 19 balls, 3 fours and 1 six), and Deepti Sharma (14* off 12 balls, 1 four) propelled India to a formidable 314/9. Deepti and Priya Mishra (1* off 3 balls) remained unbeaten at the end of the innings.

Zaida James led the West Indies' bowling effort, taking five wickets for 45 runs at an economy rate of 5.60. Matthews chipped in with two wickets in her 10 overs.

Chasing 315, West Indies struggled to establish a partnership against the disciplined Indian bowling attack. Renuka Thakur Singh was the star with the ball, claiming five wickets and dismantling the Caribbean batting lineup. Priya Mishra picked up two wickets, while Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma each grabbed one. The Indian bowlers skittled out West Indies for just 103 in 27 overs, sealing a comprehensive 211-run victory.

Afy Fletcher (24* off 22 balls, 3 fours) was the top scorer for the visitors, while wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle (21 off 39 balls, 2 fours) also made a valiant effort before falling to Renuka Singh's lethal spell.

Renuka Thakur Singh was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for her brilliant five-wicket haul. (ANI)

