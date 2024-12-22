Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh combined to run out Qiana Joseph for a duck in the IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 on Sunday, December 22. This happened off the very first ball of the run chase as Hayley Matthews tapped it on the off-side and set off for completing the run. Qiana Joseph, at the non-striker's end, took time to set off but Jemimah Rodrigues was quick to attack the ball and throw it straight to Richa Ghosh who took out the stumps with Joseph short of her crease. Qiana Joseph did not dive which could have saved her. Smriti Mandhana Scripts Record of Scoring Most Runs in Women's International Cricket in a Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024.

Watch Qiana Joseph's Run Out Here:

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁! 👌 👌#TeamIndia are on a roll here in Vadodara! 👏 👏 West Indies 4⃣ down in the chase! Live ▶️ https://t.co/OtQoFnoAZu#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/HB5BBcX52z — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 22, 2024

