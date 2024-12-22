Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stayed out of action from the two T20Is of the three-match West Indies series after sustaining injury in the first one. She returned and showed that she is ready as she grabbed a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Aaliyah Alleyne. Alleyne was growing impatient over the sustained pressure from India and wanted to go over mid-on. She thought she got it right but when Harmanpreet Kaur jumped in the air to timing it perfectly to grab the catch one-handed. It was a stunning catch and the reaction of her teammates proved it right. Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh Combine To Run Out Qiana Joseph for a Duck During IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

Harmanpreet Kaur Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch

