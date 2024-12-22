Renuka Singh Thakur achieved a memorable moment of her career as she took her maiden five-wicket haul in the IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 on Sunday, December 22. The right-arm pacer, who made her ODI debut in 2022, scalped 5/29 and she dismissed West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (0), Deandra Dottin (3), Shemaine Campbelle (21), Aaliyah Alleyne (13) and Shabika Gajnabi (3) to derail the West Indies' pursuit of 315 runs. Her five-wicket haul helped India beat West Indies by 211 runs and gain a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. India Women Defeat West Indies Women By 211 Runs in 1st ODI 2024; Renuka Singh's Five-Wicket Haul, Smriti Mandhana's Batting Performance Help Women in Blue Gain 1-0 Lead.

Renuka Singh Thakur Claims Maiden ODI Five-Wicket Haul

