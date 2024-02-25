Gurugram, Feb 25 (PTI) India's Harshini Viswanadh and Sharmada Balu entered the second and final round of the qualifiers during the ITF Women's Open Gurugram W35 here on Sunday.

The opening round of the qualifiers saw the 17-year-old Harshini, ranked 37th on the AITA rankings, engage in a hard-fought contest against Abhaya Vemuri. However, Harshini eked out a 7-5, 3-6, 10-8 win.

Meanwhile, Sharmada, attempting to bounce back in the ITF circuit, got the better of Snigdha Patibandla, a better-ranked opponent than her, succeeding 6-1, 6-3.

Among the other Indians to have secured win in the qualifiers Sunday were Siri Patil, Riya Sachdeva, Richa Dadasaheb Chougule, Divya Harindra Bhardwaj, Samaira Malik, Apurva Vemuri, Ishwari Matere, Yubrani Banerjee, Himaanshika Singh, Sahira Singh, Diva Bhatia, Sachi Sharma and Shefali Arora.

On the other hand, Vaishnavi Adkar (fourth seed), Sowjanya Bavisetti (sixth seed) and Madhurima Sawant (eighth seed) are among the 16 players who have earned byes to the final round of the qualifiers.

