New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Continuing its dominant show in the tournament, 19 Haryana boxers entered the semi-finals and confirmed their medals at the third Sub-Junior National Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Saturday.

The girls from Haryana managed to secure 10 medals, while the boys sealed the semi-finals berth in nine categories to assure themselves of at least bronze medals, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Bhoomi (35kg) and Nischal Sharma (37kg) started the day for Haryana in girls with contrasting victories. Bhoomi thrashed Delhi's Apeksha in a bout that ended with the referee stopping the contest in round three, whereas Nischal had to work hard against S Sarah of Tamil Nadu during her thrilling 3-2 win.

Diksha (40kg), Diya (61kg), Sukhreet (64kg) and Manshi Malik (67+ kg) clinched identical wins with a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Rakhi (43kg) and Navya (55kg) won their respective bouts with RSC decisions. Rakhi faced Mizoram's Malsawmdawngkimi, while Navya was up against Andhra Pradesh's Naga Navya.

Khushika (49kg) and Naitik (52kg) were the other Haryana boxers to progress into the semi-finals.

Extending his winning form in the boys category, Uday Singh (37kg) grabbed an easy 5-0 win over Mizoram's Jerry Varte.

Nitin (40kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Naman (58kg), Siddhant (61kg), and Kartik Dagar (70kg) also won their respective quarter-final bouts with a similar 5-0 decision.

Sanchit Jayani (46kg), Lakshay (52kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) from Haryana also made their way into the semi-finals with a win.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's six pugilists entered the boys semifinals and eight girls from Delhi confirmed medals after winning their quarter-finals bout.

The finals will be played Monday. (ANI)

