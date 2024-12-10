New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Haryana Gladiators has been unveiled as the newest franchise of the highly anticipated Legend 90 League, which is set to take place in February 2025. Along with the franchise announcement, the Haryana Gladiators also revealed their official logo.

The Haryana Gladiators franchise is owned by Shubh Infra Pvt Ltd, a leading real estate firm committed to excellence and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra Pvt Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture. "The Haryana Gladiators represent the indomitable spirit of Haryana's rich sporting legacy. Through the Legend 90 League, we aim to create a memorable experience for cricket fans while celebrating the legends of the game. Our roaring lion logo shows our passion and determination to compete fiercely in this league."

Adding to this, Sunny Sehgal, Director of Shubh Infra Pvt Ltd, shared his vision for the team. "We are thrilled to be part of the Legend 90 League and are committed to building a team that reflects the pride and excellence of Haryana. The League promises to bring together cricketing legends for a unique and exhilarating format, and we are excited to embark on this journey."

The Legend 90 League, with its innovative 90-ball format, is set to redefine the way fans experience cricket. Last week, the league garnered significant attention when former Indian cricketer and spinner Harbhajan Singh graced its launch event.

As the brand ambassador of the Legend 90 League, Harbhajan Singh expressed his excitement about the initiative, highlighting its potential to bring fans closer to the game and their favourite cricketing legends.

The league will feature seven franchises and showcase the skills of 90 legendary players. With its dynamic format and participation from iconic cricketers, the Legend 90 League promises to be a spectacular sporting extravaganza. (ANI)

