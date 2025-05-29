Lahore [Pakistan] May 29 (ANI): Hasan Ali's career-best figures of 5 for 30 and Shadab Khan's all-round performance took Pakistan to a commanding victory of 37 runs against Bangladesh in the T20I series opener on Wednesday in Lahore.

In the chase of a huge target of 202 in 20 overs, Hasan Ali struck his first blow when he removed Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon, caught at mid-on for 4 in his first over. In his next over, Tanzid Hasan took him for a brace of fours, but the fast bowler hit back to knock him over with a knuckle ball, for 31 off 17 balls.

Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy had added 63 for the third wicket, but they didn't find the tempo that could've hurt Pakistan. Das was removed by Shadab Khan for 48 runs off 30 balls in the 11th over. Hridoy was also removed in the following over by Khushdil Shah. He managed only 17 off 22 balls, with just one four.

Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shamim Hossain also departed in the 13th over for just four runs courtesy of Pakistan skipper Salman Agha.

Hasan Ali returned to the attack in the 18th over. Bangladesh were 141 for 6, still needing 61 off 18 balls. Jaker Ali was on 30 off 18 balls at that point, with his big-hitting offering Bangladesh slim hope. Hasan conceded a six with his first legal ball in his second spell, but removed Jaker on the next ball for 36 off 20 balls. In the same over, he had Tanzim caught and bowled for 1.

In the final over, Hasan completed his five-for and dismissed Bangladesh for 164.

Earlier in the first innings, Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman walked out to open for Pakistan. But both openers were back in the dugout within two overs. Mohammad Haris and Salman Agha were nearing a 50-run partnership for the third wicket before Haris was removed by Tanzim Hasan Sakib for 31 runs off 18 balls in the 7th over.

Salman kept going for fifty, as the batter completed his fifty in the 11th over. However, Hasan Mahmud removed him in the following over for 56 runs. After Agha, Hasan Nawaz was also dismissed for 44 runs off just 22 balls, striking at 200 by Rishad Hossain in the 14th over.

Pakistan went 18 balls without a boundary after Nawaz's dismissal. Shamim Hossain was the surprise package with his part-time offbreaks; he dismissed Khushdil Shah in the 17th over for his maiden T20I cricket.

Shadab, though, went after Rishad in the 18th over, taking him for a sequence of 6,6,4. Shadab struck two more fours off Shoriful in the last over. Shadab's hits were vital to Pakistan crossing 200.

Brief score: Pakistan 201/7 in 20 overs (Salman Agha 56, Shadab Khan 48, Shoriful Islam 2-32). vs Bangladesh 164/10 in 19.2 (Litton Das 48, Jaker Ali 36, Hasan Ali 5-30). (ANI)

