Dubai, Sep 1 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar, who was tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Tuesday said he has "recovered well and hopes to be in action soon".

Chahar shared his health status from his hotel room in Dubai.

Also Read | GUY vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, Caribbean Premier League Match.

"Thank you so much for your lovely wishes and prayers. I have recovered well and hopefully will be in action soon," he said in a video posted on CSK's Twitter handle which had the India T20 specialist doing some lower body weight training.

Thirteen members of the CSK contingent including Chahar and another player have been tested positive for the virus. They are all are in isolation. All others have tested negative in their first test and if they get another negative report on Thursday and can start training from the next day.

Also Read | Milos Raonic vs Leonardo Mayer, US Open 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles First Round Tennis Match?.

The development has forced them the team to stay indoors after completing the first six days in quarantine.

Suresh Raina's sudden pullout from the IPL due to personal reasons is also a setback for MS Dhoni-led CSK. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)