Milos Raonic will take on Leonardo Mayer in his first round match of the US Open 2020. The clash will be played at Court 17 on September 1, 2020 (Tuesday). This will be the only second meeting between the two with the Swiss player defeating Mayer in 2015 in straight sets. Meanwhile, fans searching for Milos Raonic vs Leonardo Mayer live streaming in the US Open can scroll down below for more details. Naomi Osaka Enters Stadium for US Open 2020 First Round Match Wearing a Breonna Taylor Black Mask.

Milos Raonic has been in sensational form post lockdown as he reached the finals of Cincinnati Masters defeating the likes of Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas but fell short in the finals against Novak Djokovic. Leonardo Mayer, on the other hand, hasn't won a single match since the Auckland qualifiers in the first week of January and has lost in the first round in Australian Open. US Open 2020: Talk of 'Fake Bubble', Bubble in Bubble' Headlines Opening Day of Grand Slam Tournament.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Milos Raonic vs Leonardo Mayer Men’s Singles first-round Match?

Milos Raonic vs Leonardo Mayer match in US Open 2020 men’s singles will take place on September 01, 2020 (Tuesday). The opening round match will be played at Court 17 and it has a tentative start time of 11:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Milos Raonic vs Leonardo Mayer, Men’s Singles first-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Milos Raonic vs Leonardo Mayer match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the men’s singles first-round match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Milos Raonic vs Leonardo Mayer Men’s Singles first-round Match Online in India?

Live-action of the Milos Raonic vs Leonardo Mayer match will also be available online. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the first-round match in men’s singles for its online fans in India.

