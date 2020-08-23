Southampton [UK], August 23 (ANI): After playing a knock of 152 runs against Pakistan in the first innings of third and final Test against Pakistan, wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler said that having a positive outlook has served him well over the past few weeks.

England's Buttler also admitted that he was worried about getting dropped from the side two matches prior to the third Test against Pakistan.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Ready to Give Up on Borussia Dortmund Star Until Next Summer.

"A couple of games ago I was thinking I was about to get dropped, I've certainly questioned myself in the last few weeks. I've found a good headspace to hang in there. You've got to maintain that belief in yourself and this just proves you're never far away. You're never too far away from good things or bad things. Things can change fast. It's that positive outlook and belief that you can do good things that has served me well in the last few weeks," ESPNCricinfo quoted Buttler as saying.

Buttler was involved in a 359-run stand with Zak Crawley in the first innings of the third Test and as a result, England put up a score of 583/8 with Crawley scoring 267 runs.

Also Read | Andy Murray Off to Winning Start in Western and Southern Open 2020 After Nine Months Away From Tennis.

This partnership between Buttler and Crawley was England's highest fifth-wicket partnership in Test cricket.

James Anderson then scalped three wickets as Pakistan ended the day at 24/3, still trailing England by 559 runs.

"It's nice to prove to myself that I can bat for that long. I was just trying to make it last as long as possible. It's definitely the first time I've faced that many balls," Buttler said.

"But it's been nice to have a real training block. It's not something you have very often. You're often planning your training around the next match in a couple of days. To start gradually thinking about things you'd like to improve and focus on your batting, it's been a really beneficial thing for me to work a few things out," he added.

England had won the first Test against Pakistan and as a result, the side is leading 1-0 in the three-match series.

The second match of the series had ended as a draw after rain played spoilsport on all the days of the Test. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)