Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24: A clutch bowling effort by Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal in the death overs helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secure a win from the jaws of defeat, overcoming Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. With this victory, RCB has secured their first win at home after three losses. Dhruv Jurel Funny Memes Go Viral As Rajasthan Royals Batter Fails to Finish Third Consecutive Match and RR Suffers 11-Run Defeat to RCB in IPL 2025.

Standout efforts came from Virat Kohli (70), Devdutt Padikkal (50) after being put to bat first by RR, which powered the hosts to 205/5. All RR batters got starts quick enough to stay alive in the match, but when 18 runs were needed in the final two overs, Hazlewood (4/33) and Dayal (1/33) delivered a fantastic performance, leaving RR 11 runs short of a win.

RCB is at the third spot in the points table, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. RR is in eighth spot with two wins and seven losses. They have suffered their fifth successive loss.

During the run chase of 206 runs, the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave their side the head start they needed.

Jaiswal set the tone with a first-ball six and then tonked Yash Dayal for two fours and a six in the second over, bringing 18 runs for his side. While Vaibhav hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six, Jaiswal finished the fourth over with a hat-trick of fours against Josh Hazlewood.

After being hit from six by Vaibhav, Bhuvneshwar cleaned him up on the next ball for 16 in 10 balls, with two sixes. RR was 52/1 in 4.2 overs.

In the final over of the powerplay, Jaiswal was toying with Hazlewood, hitting him for two successive fours and a six. However, Jaiswal's poor attempt at a pull landed into the hands of Romario Shepherd at midwicket. Hazlewood had the last laugh, removing the left-hander for 49 in 19 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. RR was 72/2 in 5.5 overs.

RR ended the powerplay at 72/2, with skipper Riyan Parag (0*) and Nitish Rana (6*) at the crease.

In the next over, Shepherd was taken down for 15 runs by Parag and Rana, with the captain being the aggressor. Parag continued his attack against Suyash Sharma's spin, who went for 12 runs in his first over.

RR reached the 100-run mark in 8.1 overs. Josh Hazlewood Wins Man of the Match Award in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Krunal Pandya arrived and took his first wicket at Chinnaswamy for RCB, removing Parag for 22 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes, with a fine catch by Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps. RR was 110/3 in 9.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, RR was 113/3, with Dhruv Jurel (2*) and Nitish Rana (23*) unbeaten. Spin duo of Suyash and Krunal contained the run-rate in the next three overs, giving away just 19 runs. The pressure built on and Nitish succumbed to it, giving his wicket to Krunal for 28 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six. RR was 134/4 in 13.3 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RR was 148/4, with Dhruv Jurel (24*) and Shimron Hetmyer being the fresh pair, needing 58 runs in the final five overs.

Hazlewood injected some life and balance in the contest, as Hetmyer was caught behind by Jitesh for 11 runs. RR was 162/5 in 16.3 overs.

However, their pair of Shubham Dubey and Jurel was not to be denied as they fought to bring down the equation to 18 in 12 balls. Jurel hit two fours and a six while Shubham hit a six as well.

The next over by Hazlewood shifted the momentum towards RCB, with a crucial wicket of Jurel for 47 in 34 balls, consisting of three fours and three sixes and Jofra Archer for a golden duck on two successive balls. RR was 189/7 in 18.4 overs. The equation went down to 17 in the last over.

Yash Dayal started the final over by taking an important wicket of Shubham for 12 in seven balls, who holed it to deep midwicket to Salt. RR was 189/8 in 19.1 overs. RCB continued their late rise, running out Wanindu Hasaranga for just one. RR was 191/9 in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, Virat Kohli ended his half-century drought at home with a fluent 70 off 42 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR), helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) post a formidable total of 205/5.

The knock marked Kohli's fifth fifty in nine matches this season, taking his tally to 392 runs. He now sits second in the race for the Orange Cap. His innings, laced with eight boundaries and two sixes, set the tone for RCB after they were asked to bat first by RR skipper Riyan Parag.

Opening the innings alongside Phil Salt, Kohli ensured RCB got off to an explosive start. The duo added 59 runs in the powerplay and reached their fifty-run partnership in just 4.4 overs. However, Salt was dismissed soon after making 26 off 23 balls, with the team at 61/1.

Devdutt Padikkal then joined Kohli, and the two built a solid 95-run stand. Kohli eventually fell to Jofra Archer in 15.1 over after a commanding display. Padikkal, who looked in fine touch, followed soon after, having scored 50 off 27 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

The quick wickets of Kohli, Padikkal, and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who made just one run, saw the hosts lose three wickets in quick succession. RCB were 163/4 in 16.5 overs. 'Virat Juice Centre' Virat Kohli Lookalike and Fan in RCB Jersey Sells Juice Outside Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Video Goes Viral.

However, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma injected momentum in the death overs with some late fireworks. David scored 23 off 15 balls before being run out on the final delivery, while Sharma remained unbeaten on 20 off just 10 balls, striking four boundaries to push RCB past the 200-run mark.

For Rajasthan, Sandeep Sharma was the standout performer with figures of 2/45, while Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief Scores: RCB: 205/5 (Virat Kohli 70, Devdutt Padikkal 50, Sandeep Sharma 2/45) beat RR: 194/9 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 49, Dhruv Jurel 47, Josh Hazlewood 4/33). (ANI)

