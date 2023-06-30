Melbourne, Jun 30 (PTI) Legendary Australian cricketer Ian Healy is "worried" about some of his country's top bowlers conceding six-runs-per-over against England in the second Ashes Test at Lord's, and said Pat Cummins' side will have to work really hard to stop the home team's run flow.

England came out all guns blazing after Australia seemed to have put themselves in a comfortable position at 416 in the first innings on Day 2 of the second Test.

But Ben Stokes' side continued to play their aggressive brand of cricket -- called Bazball named after their New Zealand coach Brendon McCullum -- and managed 278/4 off just 61 overs at stumps on Thursday, scoring 4.55 runs per over.

The home team, just 138 runs short of Australia's first-innings total, has virtually negated the tourists' advantage and would look to take the upper hand on Day 3 on Friday.

Healy, the wicket-keeping great, said Australia will have to tighten up their bowling in the remaining days of the Test.

"I'm worried about our bowlers. We've got three bowlers going at six an over. If it wasn't for Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, we'd be nowhere. They shared the wickets around eventually," Healy told Sen Radio on Friday.

Cumins bowled tight spells, returning an economy of 3.24, while spinner Lyon was even more frugal at 2.69 per over.

However the likes of Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood went for around six-runs-per-over on Thursday.

Australia suffered a major setback on Thursday as Lyon was suspected to have torn his right calf while running to catch a fly ball in the field. Cricket Australia said Lyon will be assessed overnight, without elaborating.

Healy added Australian bowlers will have to produce more sideways movement to trouble the England batters.

"Australia (will have to) produce enough sideways movement to get some wickets. I'd just like to see that bowling tighten up a bit. The wicket looks quite good for batting now," he added.

Healy feels the game is evenly poised.

"Australia took some late wickets to get on an even keel. I'd say its level, which is great."

