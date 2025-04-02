Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Hockey India announced a 40-member core group for the ongoing Senior Women's National Coaching Camp at SAI, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. The camp, which began on March 23, 2025, initially featured 65 probables. Based on their performances over the past two weeks, the group has now been trimmed to 40 players.

While 28 players from the existing core group have retained their spots, 12 new players have been selected from outside the core group in recognition of their impressive performances in the 15th Senior Women's National Championship and their efforts in the initial national training camp, as per a Hockey India press release.

Also Read | KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 15.

The goalkeeping department sees four familiar names: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo, who have retained their places in the core group. They are joined by Samiksha Saxena from Assam Hockey, who has been rewarded for her strong performances in the national championships.

In defense, eight players from the existing core group--Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, and Akshata Abaso Dhekale--have been retained. Meanwhile, Anjna Dungdung from Hockey Bengal and Suman Devi Thoudam from Manipur Hockey have been included in the squad.

Also Read | RCB 35/3 in 4.4 Overs | RCB vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj Castles Phil Salt.

The midfield unit continues to feature experienced names, such as Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, and Baljeet Kaur. Additionally, four new players--Sujata Kujur from Hockey Bengal, Mahima Tete and Albela Rani Toppo from Hockey Jharkhand, and Pooja Yadav from UP Hockey--have earned their place in the camp following standout performances.

Among the forwards, the team retains Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, and Mumtaz Khan, who have consistently delivered strong performances. They will be joined by five new attacking talents: Dipimonika Toppo from Odisha, Hritika Singh from Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Annu and Chandana Jagadish from Hockey Karnataka, and Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar from Hockey Maharashtra.

Speaking about the selection, Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh said, "We have had some really grand sessions and testing. The selectors and the team have done a good job shortlisting the best 40 players available. After watching the National Championships, we believe we have identified some good talent, and I am sure they are going to serve the country well over the long-term. I am really excited to see how these young girls are going to perform now in the camp and take one big step for their future."

Indian Women's Hockey Team's New 40-Member Senior Core Group:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Savita

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

3. Bansari Solanki

4. Madhuri Kindo

5. Samiksha Saxena

DEFENDERS

6. Mahima Chaudhary

7. Nikki Pradhan

8. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

9. Udita

10 .Ishika Chaudhary

11. Jyoti Chhatri

12. Jyoti

13. Akshata Abaso Dhekale

14. Anjna Dungdung

15. Suman Devi Thoudam

MIDFIELDERS

16. Sujata Kujur

17. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

18. Neha

19. Salima Tete

20. Manisha Chauhan

21. Ajmina Kujur

22. Sunelita Toppo

23. Lalremsiami

24. Sharmila Devi

25. Baljeet Kaur

26. Mahima Tete

27. Albela Rani Toppo

28. Pooja Yadav

FORWARDS

29. Dipimonika Toppo

30. Hritika Singh

31. Deepika Soreng

32. Navneet Kaur

33. Sangita Kumari

34. Deepika

35. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

36. Beauty Dungdung

37. Mumtaz Khan

38. Annu

39. Chandana Jagadish

40. Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)