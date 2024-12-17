New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): In a major initiative aimed at growing the reach of hockey, Hockey India announced that all tickets for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 will be free of cost for fans attending matches in Ranchi and Rourkela.

This move is part of Hockey India's vision to take the sport to every corner of the country and make it more accessible to its passionate supporters. By foregoing revenue from ticket sales, Hockey India aims to build a stronger connection between the sport and its passionate supporters, encouraging more people to experience the thrill of live hockey, as per a press release from Hockey India.

HIL Governing committee chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey shared his excitement, saying, "This is a historic moment for hockey in India. By offering free tickets, we are ensuring that everyone, regardless of financial status, has the opportunity to experience live hockey at its best. Our goal is to bring the sport closer to the fans and inspire a new generation of players and supporters. Ranchi and Rourkela are cities with a rich hockey heritage, and we want to fill the stadiums with their energy and passion."

HIL governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh echoed similar sentiments, stating, "Our fans are at the heart of everything we do. This initiative to offer free tickets is our way of showing appreciation for their unwavering support. We want to ensure that every seat in Ranchi and Rourkela is filled with fans cheering on their favourite teams."

He continued, "The Hockey India League is more than just a tournament--it is a celebration of the sport, one can call it - 'HockeyKaJashn'. By making it free for all, we are reinforcing our commitment to making hockey the people's game, and we hope this initiative will create lifelong memories for the fans who come to watch."

This year's Hockey India League will showcase an impressive roster of eight men's teams and four women's teams, both leagues offering fast-paced, exciting games through their newly revamped formats. The men's league kicks off on December 28, in Rourkela at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, with the grand finale scheduled to take place on February 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the women's league begins on January 12, 2025 in Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, with the final slated for January 26, promising a thrilling competition from start to finish. Also, to expand the league's reach, select men's and women's matches will be held at alternate venues, bringing the unique excitement of the HIL to different regions. (ANI)

