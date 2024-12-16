Muscat [Oman], December 16 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) announced a cash reward for the Indian team that lifted the Women's Junior Asia Cup title for the second time in a row.

India prevailed over China 3-2 in the penalty shootout in the aftermath of a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time on Sunday.

Following India's success, HI announced a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh for each player in the title-winning team and Rs 1 lakh for each support staff member.

"Hockey India, on the occasion, announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff as a gesture for everyone's effort and winning the championship," HI said in a press release.

Both sides were equal stride for stride in the first quarter as they tried to find an opening goal. The possession was shared and both teams created good opportunities but couldn't break the deadlock. India received two penalty corners but they were defended well by the Chinese to keep it all square.

India started the second quarter strong by dictating the play but couldn't create a good scoring chance in the shooting circle. China gained the upper hand towards the end of the second quarter and pressurised the Indian backline.

With just 14 seconds left on the clock, China received a golden opportunity in the form of a penalty stroke. Jinzhuang Tan stepped up to the spot and scored past the Indian goalkeeper to give China a slim lead heading into the second half, the release stated.

The third quarter saw India aggressively attack and dominate the game. Deepika broke into a solid dribble, broke through the Chinese defence and won a penalty corner for her side. Deepika attempted a drag-flick towards the goal which was met by a string of saves by the Chinese goalkeeper.

Moments later in the 41st minute, Sunelita Toppo and Deepika progressed the ball ahead with some clinical passes and found Kanika Siwach inside the shooting circle, who scored a beautiful field goal to get back on level terms. The score was 1-1 as both sides entered the fourth quarter.

It was all to play for in the final fifteen minutes of the game as both sides went hammer and tongs in search of a winning goal. India received a penalty corner with ten minutes left on the clock but the chance went begging and Deepika's shot went narrowly wide.

Moments later, China too squandered a penalty corner in a similar fashion. Despite both sides going all out on the field, they couldn't be separated in the four quarters played and the final went into a penalty shootout, the release added.

Sakshi Rana, Ishika and Sunelita Toppo scored for India in the penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Nidhi made three brilliant saves against Lihang Wang, Jingyi Li and Dandan Zuo to ensure India defended its title. (ANI)

