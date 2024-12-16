Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's junior hockey team for winning the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 title in Muscat on December 15. The Jyoti Singh-led side outclassed China in a match that was decided on penalties to come out victorious and clinch what was a second consecutive Women's Junior Asia Cup. Taking to 'X', the Indian Prime Minister wrote, " The team showed immense grit and determination. This success also shows the increasing passion towards Hockey, especially among the youth." This win also capped off what has been a dominant performance from both men's and women's senior and junior hockey teams in Asia. India Women's Junior Hockey Team Wins Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024; Kanika Siwach Shines As Jyoti Singh and Co Defeat China in Penalty Shootout to Win Second Consecutive Title.

PM Narendra Modi Lauds India for Winning Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 Title

Congratulations to the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team for winning the Asia Cup title. The team showed immense grit and determination. This success also shows the increasing passion towards Hockey, especially among the youth. My best wishes to the team for their future… pic.twitter.com/mLXN8vfw9q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2024

