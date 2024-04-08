Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): Hockey India, on Monday, announced the 33-member Indian Women's Hockey Team that will continue to train in SAI Bangalore till May 16. The 60-member assessment squad that reported to camp on April 1 has been spruced up after selection trials that were held on the 6th and April 7.

The present squad will be in contention to form the team that will feature in future coaching camps and international exposure tours. The Indian Women's Hockey Team is also set to travel to Antwerp and London to face Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 later this year.

Also Read | Federico Gatti Ends Juventus's Poor Run in Serie A 2023-24 Following 1-0 Win Over Fiorentina.

The shortlisted squad includes goalkeepers Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo. The defenders picked for the core group are Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, and Preeti.

The midfielders selected are Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur, Nisha. While the forwards featured in the group are Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semi-Final Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

The 22-year-old Marina Lalramnghaki, who represented Hockey Mizoram, and 25-year-old Manisha Chauhan, who represented Manipur Hockey, in the just concluded 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship have also been included in the squad. Notably, Preeti Dubey, who made her last appearance for the Indian Women's Hockey Team in the Hockey World League Semi-Final in 2017 has clawed her way back into the National setup after impressing the selectors and coaches in the assessment camp.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo, defenders Ropni Kumari and Preeti, midfielder Edula Jyoti, and forwards Deepika Soreng and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal have made the step up from the Junior Indian Women's Hockey Team that featured in the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023.

Hockey India High-Performance Director Herman Kruis expressed his expectations from the new core group saying, "The 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship was used to filter out the best hockey players from across the country and over the last week the coaches and selectors have further handpicked the 33 players they believe have the potential to propel the Indian Women's Hockey Team to greater heights. We now have a promising squad that will feature in the upcoming international tours and FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24."

Indian Women's Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur, Nisha

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)