Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and the Hockey Association of Odisha advanced to the semi-finals after victories in their respective matches on the seventh day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2024 at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, Telangana.

Hockey Mizoram won the first quarter-final against Uttar Pradesh Hockey 1-0. Both teams displayed immense resilience in defence, resulting in a deadlock until the final quarter. Hockey Mizoram were awarded a penalty stroke with ten minutes remaining, and Captain Laltlanchhungi (49') converted it to seal the victory.

In the second quarter-final, Hockey Jharkhand dominated Hockey Maharashtra with a 12-0 win. The goalscorers for Hockey Jharkhand were Hemrom Leoni (1', 16', 36', 49', 57'), Mundu Sukarmani (32', 39'), Horo Thekla (42', 53'), Rina Kullu (48'), Sanga Sugan (50'), and Manjhi Pushpa (58').

Hockey Madhya Pradesh secured a 3-2 comeback victory against Hockey Haryana in the third quarter-final. Hockey Haryana took the lead through Diksha (13'), but Hockey Madhya Pradesh equalised through Sallu Pukhrambam (34'). Rubi Rathore (50', 59') scored twice in the final quarter to put Hockey Madhya Pradesh ahead, but Durga (58') restored parity for Hockey Haryana. In the dying moments, Rubi Rathore netted from a penalty corner to clinch the win for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

The Hockey Association of Odisha claimed the final semi-final spot with a 3-0 victory over Delhi Hockey. Anjana Xaxa (36'), Lugun Shibani (57'), and Kujur Sanjna (60') scored in the second half to confirm their place in the next round.

Semi-Final Line-up (December 5):

Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Mizoram at 9:00 hrsHockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Association of Odisha at 11:00 hrs (ANI)

