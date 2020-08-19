New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) To encourage its state units to develop their own websites, Hockey India has decided to provide annual financial assistance of Rs 1,00,000 to each of its permanent member bodies.

The grant will be released in four equal instalments of Rs 25,000 per quarter, Hockey India president Gyanendro Nigombam wrote in a letter to its member units on Tuesday.

"...it is important for our state member units to ensure that information is shared and in the public domain."

"Taking into consideration the importance of having an updated website, the Hockey India Executive Board has taken a decision to provide a grant of Rs 1,00,000 annually to each state member unit to assist them with this important communication tool," Nigombam wrote in his letter.

"The grant will be disbursed through four quarterly payments of Rs 25,000 each to the eligible permanent state member units who have a functional website with all relevant details and is also updated on a regular basis."

