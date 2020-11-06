New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Hockey Mizoram was awarded the best Hockey India member unit for 2019-2020 at the 10th Hockey India Congress in New Delhi on Friday.

Hockey Mizoram led by president Zothankimi and general secretary Lalrinfela have worked towards the growth of hockey in Mizoram and have shown tremendous zeal in promoting the sport at various districts and they have also worked towards developing a well-oiled coaching setup equipped with modern techniques, Hockey India said in a release.

It said in pursuit of promoting the sport, they have hosted several local level tournaments and worked towards developing the infrastructure in this region.

"Hockey Mizoram has been proactive in the development of hockey at the grass root levels, especially in the women category which in the future will provide more talent to the national teams," the release said.

Zothankimi said the award is a befitting recognition to the efforts "we as a state have taken in order to develop the sport and encourage more and more youngsters to take up hockey as a profession".

"Hockey India has set a standard and also expect the State Member Units to perform in a professional manner. It is this benchmark that they have set that motivates us to strive," he said, according to the release.

Rakesh Kumar was named the Hockey India Best Employee 2019-2020.

The release said Kumar, senior manager (purchase and administration), has been integral in the planning, procurement and providing complete logistic support to the national teams in coordination with SAI.

"He has been the key man for the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs at Hockey India Office and ensuring that all protocols are adhered to by all," the release said.

Javed Shaikh was awarded Hockey India Best Umpire Manager / Umpire 2019-2020 "for his outstanding efforts in officiating at international and domestic level tournaments".

Shaikh said it was an honour to receive this recognition "and also very encouraging to further improve my skills as an umpire and strive for excellence".

Manish Gour from Nagpur was awarded the Hockey India Best Technical Official 2019-2020. He officiated at six tournaments in 2019 which included the second Khelo India Youth Games 2019.

"I thank Hockey India for encouraging technical officials and umpires by means of these awards. It is an honour and surely a big motivation to keep at it," he said.

Rajinder Singh, Secretary-General, Hockey India congratulates all the award winners.

"I believe these awards will encourage everyone involved in the sport in various capacities to put in their best efforts and be rest assured Hockey India will recognize and appreciate good work always," he said. (ANI)

