The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are locking horns tonight and the fans are eager to know who will be sent packing. The loser here would go home and the inner will have to encounter one more challenge against the Delhi Capitals who lost to the Mumbai Indians last night at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and men made way into the finals for the sixth time in the history of IPL 2020. As of now the news from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is that Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Wriddhiman Saha has missed out on the tie due to an injury and Shreevats Goswami steps in for him. The playing XI details of the match are given below. SRH vs RCB Eliminator IPL 2020: David Warner Receives Good Luck Wishes From Daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae (Watch Video).

The two teams have met each other 16 times so far in the history of the Indian Premier League and they have an interesting head-to-head record. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won nine games and the rest of the matches have been won by the RCB. As opposed to the popular expectations have made way into the final four of the IPL 2020. Now, let's have a look at the playing XI for the teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

