Manchester, Mar 15 (AP) Manchester United is optimistic that top scorer Rasmus Hojlund will be available for Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool.

Hojlund, who has missed the past four games with a muscle injury, trained on Friday, as did defender Harry Maguire and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“We had a good week — all the players you mentioned (Hojlund, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka), they returned on the pitch, partly in the start of the week, and today we had a session and they were all training," manager Erik ten Hag said Friday.

Ten Hag said he expects them to be available when Jurgen Klopp's team visits Old Trafford.

“We have, tomorrow, one session. Of course we have to see how they recover from this. But it looks good,” he said.

Earlier this week, Denmark national team coach Kasper Hjulmand told reporters that Hojlund will play on Sunday. The striker was named in Denmark's squad for upcoming friendlies.

A healthy Hojlund would provide an attacking boost with the FA Cup being United's only remaining hope for silverware this season. Liverpool, meanwhile, already has one trophy and is in contention for another three.

The 21-year-old Hojlund has scored in each of his past six appearances for United. He has 13 goals in all competitions this campaign. The 6-foot-3 striker joined United last summer from Italian club Atalanta for an initial fee of $82 million.

Maguire has missed the past three games and Wan-Bissaka has been out for two months — both with unspecified injuries. (AP)

