Manchester, Mar 15 (AP) Despite being mentioned as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, Marcus Rashford's future is at Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag said Friday.

Mbappe will leave PSG at the end of the season when his contract expires and various reports claim the French champions have identified Rashford as a target when the transfer window opens.

But Ten Hag is in no mood to consider selling the England international, who last year signed a contract until 2028.

“We didn't re-sign him last season for years with the intention to sell him, no,” the Dutchman told a news conference ahead of United's FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool on Sunday. “He should be part of this project, so that is not a subject we talk about.”

Rashford scored a career-best 30 goals last season, but has struggled to repeat that form this year, with just seven in all competitions.

In January he made unwanted headlines and was subject to what the club described as a “disciplinary matter” after he was reportedly seen in a Belfast night spot and missed the next game with an illness.

Earlier this season, Ten Hag said it was unacceptable that Rashford took part in birthday celebrations after United lost a match against Manchester City.

Those incidents have added to speculation that the academy graduate could leave the club.

But this month he fired back at anyone who doubts his commitment to United.

“Listen, I'm not a perfect person. When I make a mistake, I'll be the first one to put my hand up and say that I need to do better,” he wrote in the Players' Tribune. “But if you ever question my commitment to Man United, that's when I have to speak up. It's like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man.”

Rashford's form has since improved, with goals in his last two games. (AP)

