New Delhi [India] June 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Indian Athletics for their brilliant performance at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships on Monday in the South Korean City of Gumi. The Indian athletes swelled the overall medal tally to 24 and finished in second place behind China.

Eight of the 24 medals were gold, 10 silver, and six bronze. China topped the table chart with 26 medals, including 15 gold, eight silver and three bronze medals.

Also Read | RCB Road to IPL 2025 Final: Here's How Rajat Patidar-Led Royal Challengers Bengaluru Made it to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 18.

In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Kudos to Bharat's contingent for the stellar show of talent and resilience at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships held in South Korea. With dedication and hard work, you have proven yet again our might to be at the top of whichever game we play. May victory be your companion."

All eyes on the final day of the continental competition were on the men's javelin throw. Sachin Yadav, on his international debut, recorded a personal and season best of 85.16m to win the silver medal behind Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (86.40m).

Also Read | ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for England vs West Indies Cricket Match in London.

The final day also saw Animesh Kujur sprinting to glory in the men's 200m. A false start by a Chinese sprinter didn't upset the Indian sprinter's strategy to win a medal in the 200m. On his way to winning bronze, Kujur clocked 20.32 seconds to better his own national record of 20.40 seconds set in a domestic meet in Kochi in April.

Indian quartet of Srabani Nanda, SS Sneha, Abhinaya Rajarajan and Nithya Gandhe clocked 43.86 seconds to win silver in women's 4x100m relay. China took home gold while Thailand won bronze. Distance runner Parul Chaudhary added a second silver to her kitty on Saturday. The winner of silver in the women's 3,000m steeplechase added a 5000m silver medal to her collection.

Middle-distance runner Pooja also added an 800m bronze to her kitty. She had won a 1500m silver in the competition. Vithya Ramraj also won bronze in the women's 400m hurdles. She clocked 56.46 seconds. However, Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Gandhe weren't successful in winning medals in the women's 200m. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)