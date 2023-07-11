Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Olympic bronze medalist lifter Karnam Malleswari hopes that India will gain young talent from the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, which begins at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, India from Wednesday.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships are organised by Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation in non-Commonwealth Games years. The last edition, which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2021, was held concurrently with the World Weightlifting Championships.

Karnam Malleswari earned a bronze medal on September 19, 2000, to become the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal.

"It's a great thing that we organise the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships and we hope that new young talents will come from here we get. Our star player isn't taking part in this but we hope young talent will win medals for the nation," Karnam Malleswari told ANI.

Over 250 weightlifters from 20 countries will vie for medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023. The competitions will conclude on July 16.

Jhilli Dalabehera, who took home the gold at the 2019 competitions, will participate in the 49kg division in place of Mirabai Chanu. Gyaneshwari Yadav, who won silver at the 2022 Junior World Weightlifting Championships, will compete alongside Dalabehera in the 49kg division.

N Ajith, listed in men’s 73kg, is the only Asian Games-bound Indian weightlifter at the Commonwealth Championships. Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli and Bindyarani Devi, who make up the rest of the Indian weightlifting team for the Asian Games 2023, have opted out. (ANI)

