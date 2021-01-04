Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 4 (ANI): TRAU FC forward Seiminmang Manchong wants to contribute as much as he can to keep his club in the hunt for the title in the upcoming season of the I-League.

The mega event which is slated to begin on January 9, will feature a number of talented youngsters from across the country who will be looking to make a mark on the national stage. And among them will be 20-year-old forward Manchong, who will look to lead the line for his side.

"Playing for a club from my home state is always special for me and my family, and I hope we can make progress together. My hope for the coming season is to contribute as much as I can for the team through goals and assists," the I-League website quoted Manchong as saying.

"Hopefully, we will be in the top places and fighting for the championship. It wouldn't be an easy fight as there are many skilled and experienced players in every team. We'll have to work hard and fight throughout," he added.

With the new campaign being played in a COVID-safety bubble, the teams have begun resuming their training ahead of the start of the league and Manchong mentioned that he is "grateful" that it has been possible to conduct the league even in such challenging circumstances.

"I really appreciate everyone who has provided this safe and healthy environment for us. I am really grateful that we have been able to continue with the I-League in these tough times and do what we love most -- play football," said Manchong.

"I am ready for the next three months and physically fit. I thank and pray to God every day and seek his blessings so that I can keep giving my best for my team," he added.

The young forward comes with the experience of playing in the second division league in 2018, where he represented Delhi Dynamos FC Reserves and scored four goals in 10 matches.

"Playing in the 2nd Division was a massive experience for me. Fortunately, it was a very fruitful one and it motivates me to do even better moving forward together," he signed off. (ANI)

