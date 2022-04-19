Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Indian tennis icon Rohan Bopanna who is presently competing on the ATP Tour in Belgrade talks about the upcoming Khelo India University Games in his hometown, Bengaluru.

Speaking about the impact that hosting this prestigious grassroots event will have on the state of Karnataka, Bopanna said, "Hosting the Khelo India University Games will not only be great for Karnataka, but also for the sports ecosystem overall in the region as the participants and Universities that are going to compete in these Games will take valuable experiences back with them."

"It's a very positive step for Jain University to host this event on their campus. A lot of credit must go to the Chairman of the Jain Group, Chenraj Roychand, who has always proactively supported sports in a tremendous way. The specialized approach towards the development of sports in The Sports School - with the tennis program run by me, the football program run by Bengaluru FC, the badminton program by Pullela Gopichand, and the involvement of more such specialists has seen a lot of fantastic young athletes emerge from training in the facility, including some National Champions in tennis. Therefore, hosting the Khelo India University Games will shine a light on the good work that the Jain Group is doing on their campus."

Speaking about how the Khelo India University Games will benefit the competing athletes, the former World Number 3 Doubles player said, "This will be a great boost for all the competing athletes to participate in this event. Apart from competing themselves, the athletes also have a chance to catch a glimpse of other athletes in action in their respective disciplines. This fosters a great learning environment and all-around positivity in the mind of an athlete."

Speaking about the players set to compete in lawn tennis, Bopanna said, "Tennis is an individual sport, but in this format when you are representing a team, it will help the players imbibe the positive atmosphere of a team sport, which will be beneficial for them."

Bopanna wished the participating athletes all the best for the Games, which are set to commence on April 23.

Speaking about the future pathway for the high achievers in the Khelo India University Games, Bopanna added, "The discipline and dedication required to achieve the best results in their respective disciplines, combined with the success they will have at such a competitive event will instantly motivate these athletes further in future competitions. I am sure that it will add a lot of positivity and confidence to the athletes as representing and winning medals for your State at the National level is a prestigious achievement. Moreover, I am aware that there are a lot of companies and private organisations, particularly oil companies who offer employment opportunities to athletes below the age of 23 on sporting merit." (ANI)

