Marco Asensio created was rated highly when he burst into the scene at Real Madrid. However, the Spanish star has fallen down the pecking order at Los Blancos in recent seasons. Injuries have played a huge part in the winger spending most of the time on the sideline. He is tipped to leave the club in the summer and has a number of clubs interested in him. Real Madrid Considering Move For Edinson Cavani.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Arsenal have become the favourites to land Marco Asensio in the summer. The Gunners have started to compete at a high level under Mikel Arteta and the North London club are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer.

AC Milan were understood to be the front runners in securing the services of the Spanish international. But his wage demands have seen the deal hit an impasse. However, Arsenal are ready to swoop in and sign the Real Madrid forward, who is expected to be put up for sale since the transfer window opens.

Marco Asensio has had a decent season for Real Madrid, He has played 36 matches in all competitions for the Los Blancos, playing a part in 11 goals, netting 10 times and registering one assist. However, he is no longer a starter in the team.

Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo have surpassed the Spaniard in the pecking order. Plus the reports of Real Madrid moving for either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland will see his game time limited even further.

With this in mind, Marco Asensio is looking to move on to a club where he can get regular game time. The 26-year-old has a number of suitors interested in him but Arsenal seem to be leading the race for his signature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).