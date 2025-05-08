Patna (Bihar) [India], May 8 (ANI): It was a day of mixed emotions for Ayush Kumar, who showcased remarkable grit and determination as part of the Bihar team that underlined its rising stature in Sepak Takraw by clinching the men's team silver after going down 1-2 to powerhouse Manipur in a tantalising final of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025.

Manipur girls ensured their dominance continued as they joined their State-mates on top of the podium after beating Kerala 2-0 in the summit clash.

Also Read | 'Bhabhi Abhi Bhi Naraaz Hai': Amid Avneet Kaur Controversy, Anushka Sharma Ignores Virat Kohli As They Step Out for Dinner Date in Bengaluru; Netizens React to Couple's Awkward Moment (Watch Video).

The final matches of the Sepak Takraw event, making its debut in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar, were played in front of a packed crowd, reflecting the State's growing passion for the sport, which is now among its 14 priority disciplines.

Ayush, a member of the third Regu in the team competition, competed despite suffering a personal loss earlier in the day with the passing of his 78-year-old grandfather. Standing firm in the face of adversity, he chose to continue until the very end of the competition.

Also Read | Who Replaces Rohit Sharma? A Look at India's Test Opener Options, From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul; Check Full List.

On the sidelines, his 19-year-old sister Khusbu, a Sepak Takraw player herself, tried to contain her grief while cheering for her younger brother. With teary eyes and a phone in hand to stay updated on the rituals back home, she managed to stay strong, often stepping aside to cry in private, just to ensure Ayush remained focused on the game.

"He (grandfather) was unwell for some time, was in the hospital for the last few days. We were expecting him to get better, but he passed away today. He was really close to both of us and today is probably the biggest day in Ayush's career so far," said Khusbu.

Born to an auto-driver from the city, Ayush and his sister started their journey in the sport only four years back but hope that the KIYG medal will not only inspire him but other budding athletes to take up Sepak Takraw as a career.

Despite the personal setback, the 14-year-old Ayush Kumar managed to keep his emotions under check on the court, as the Bihar team came up with impressive performances throughout, to eventually finish a close second.

The men's final witnessed a tantalising contest with the pendulum swinging till the final set of the third Regu. After Manipur comfortably took the first Regu, Bihar bounced back in style to win the second and take the contest to the decider. In the final Regu, Manipur came back from a 1-0 deficit to take the next two sets and eventually the top spot on the podium.

In contrast, the women's final witnessed a one-sided contest with Manipur girls dominating the court throughout. Earlier, Manipur sailed into the final after getting the better of Andhra Pradesh 2-0 in the first semifinal while Kerala defeated Haryana by a similar margin to advance to the gold medal contest.

Results:

Men's team final: Manipur beat Bihar 2-1 (8-15, 15-8, 15-9) (11-15, 12-15, 15-11) (8-15, 8-15). Bronze medals: Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Women's team final: Manipur beat Kerala 2-0 (15-4, 15-7) 15-7, 15-9); Bronze medals: Nagaland and Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)