Mysuru (Karnataka) [India] August 17 (ANI): A blistering 20-ball 46 from Prakhar Chaturvedi, studded with eight fours and a six, set up the Hubli Tigers' seven-wicket victory in a rain-interrupted clash at the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy.

Chasing 177, the Tigers were handed a revised target of 86 in nine overs when rain interrupted play at the four-over mark. The Tigers hunted it down with ease to register their third win of the tournament, according to an official statement from Maharaja Trophy.

In the second over of the Tigers' run chase, impact player Prakhar Chaturvedi hit Kumar LR for 27 runs with five fours and six to stamp his authority on the chase.

After the interruption, Prakhar picked up where he left off, striking two more boundaries before he was accounted for by Gautam Mishra (impact player) in the sixth over.

Gautam M picked up Abhinav Manohar (20 off 10) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) in consecutive balls, but the breakthrough went in vain. Taha remained unbeaten to bring the Tigers home with four balls to spare. Invited to bat first, the opening pair of Karthik SU and Karthik CA put on a brisk partnership of 61 runs in 34 balls. Karthik CA had dispatched Shreesha Achar and Samarth Nagraj for two sixes each before he fell to Nithin Shanthaveri in the sixth over.

Lankesh KS (2) fell to Manvanth Kumar, before Yashraj Punja struck twice in quick succession to dismiss Harshil Dharmani (5) and skipper, Manish Pandey (0), reducing the Warriors to 93/4 at the halfway mark. Unfazed, Karthik SU pressed on, attacking the spinners through the middle overs to bring up his half-century in just 32 balls.

Karthik SU and Venkatesh M (26 off 22) built an alliance of 44 runs in 26 balls until Karthik SU was cleaned up by Shreesha Achar in the 15th over with the score at 136/5.

The Tigers clawed back, and the wickets tumbled quickly at the back end of the innings. Sumit (1) was run out, Yashovardhan Parantap (5) succumbed to Punja, and Venkatesh M perished to Manvanth while looking to switch gears.

K Gowtham (15* off 7) remained unbeaten to provide a final push, but Nithin Shantaveri snapped up Shikar Shetty and Kumar LR in the span of four balls as the Warriors bundled out for 177 in 18.5 overs.

Brief Scores

Hubli Tigers won by 7 wickets (VJD method).

2nd innings was reduced to 9 overs due to rain. Target: 86.

Mysore Warriors 177 all out in 18.5 overs (Karthik SU 71 runs off 43 balls, Karthik CA 37 runs off 18 balls, Venkatesh M 26 runs off 22 balls; Nithin Shanthaveri 3/17, Manvanth Kumar 2/27, Yash Raj Punja 3/32)

Hubli Tigers 86/3 in 8.2 overs (Prakhar Chaturvedi 45 runs off 20 balls, Mohd. Taha 16 runs off 19 balls, Abhinav Manohar 20 runs off 10 balls, Gautam Mishra 3/9). (ANI)

