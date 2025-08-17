In the third match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, after a loss in their season opener, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons managed to make a comeback and earn their first win of the tournament, beating Barbados Royals by six wickets. The star of the night for the Falcons was Karima Gore, who scored an unbeaten 64 off 53, helping Imad Wasim and Co notch their first win of CPL 2025. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by Six Wickets in CPL 2025: Waqar Salamkheil, Alick Athanaze Shine As Jason Holder-Led Side Secure Dominant Victory

Asked to bat first by Wasim, Barbados Royals lost wickets at regular intervals, with Quinton de Kock keeping the flow of runs steady, occupying one end of the crease. De Kock managed to hit a sturdy 57 off 45 before Obed McCoy got the better of the former South Africa batter.

Captain Rovman Powell took upon himself to guide his team out of a ditch, and pulled out a whirlwind knock, scoring an unbeaten 51 off 24 balls, which included three fours and five sixes, helping the Royals reach 151. McCoy and Jayden Seales were top performers with the ball for the Falcons, claiming two wickets apiece.

In reply, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' batter managed to get starts, but only Karima Gore could make it big for his side. Gore, along with Jewel Andrew, added 39 runs for the second wicket before West Indies' Test vice-captain Jomel Warrican got the latter out for 28. CPL 2025: Dwayne Bravo Appointed New TKR Head Coach, Former Caribbean All-Rounder Replaces Phil Simmons in Trinbago Knight Riders Think Tank.

Gore continued to build 33, 32, and 30* runs standings, with Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim, and Fabian Allen, respectively, helping Antigua and Barbuda Falcons remain in the hunt.

Gore ended up scoring a match-winning 64 off 53, laced with three fours and two sixes, ensuring Falcons won the contest in the final over. This win sees Antigua and Barbuda Falcons rise to third place in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 standings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).