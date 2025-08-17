Inter Miami will be in action at home against LA Galaxy this evening in the Major League Soccer, hoping to secure crucial three points. The club is sixth in the Eastern Conference of the Major League Soccer with 42 points from 23 matches played, but has games in hand, which they could use to their advantage. LA Galaxy have endured a tough campaign so far and are at rock bottom of the Western Conference. With just 16 points on board from their 25 games played, it has not been smooth sailing for the team. Inter Miami versus LA Galaxy will start at 5:00 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Lionel Messi is a doubt for the game for Inter Miami as he has once again been plagued by an injury, a recurring phenomenon for the football great this term. Drake Callender is out of the tie for the home side due to a fitness issue. New signing Rodrigo De Paul will partner with Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets in central midfield, while Luis Suarez will play the lone striker up top.

Riqui Puig has been struggling with a knee injury and has been ruled out of this tie for the LA Galaxy. Marco Resus, the former Borussia Dortmund star, will be the key player in midfield and he will be flanked by Edwin Cerrillo and Diego Fagundez in the central areas. Matheus Nascimento will feature in the lone striker role with Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil on the wings. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami To Face Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals.

Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy MLS 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy Date Sunday, August 17 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

Although the Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami remain one of the best sides in American football and they should score a few goals enroute to an easy win.

