London, Sep 21 (AP) Hungary was ordered by FIFA on Tuesday to play its next World Cup qualifier without spectators as punishment for the latest racial abuse by its supporters when England played in Budapest.

The Hungarian federation was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs (USD 217,000), one of the largest financial penalties handed out to a country by the world governing body.

Also Read | RR 94/2 in 10 Overs | PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Yashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses His Personal Best Score in IPL, Nears 50.

The team will have to play another FIFA match in an empty stadium if there are future incidents of abuse, with the second match of the punishment being suspended for a probationary period of two years.

Hungary's Sept. 2 match against England in Budapest would already have been played without spectators had FIFA been asked to implement a UEFA punishment for discriminatory abuse during European Championship matches. That two-game ban on spectators will take effect next June for Nations League games.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Ruled Out of Metz vs PSG Ligue 1 Match Due to Knee Injury.

But Hungary will have to host Albania on Oct. 9 in an empty stadium in its next World Cup qualifier.

FIFA's disciplinary committee ruled there had been "racist behaviour of numerous supporters" during the England match this month. Monkey chants were aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham, who are Black.

"After analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case, specifically the seriousness of the incidents (racist words and actions, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, blocked stairways)," FIFA said.

"The committee decided that (Hungary) would play its next two home matches in FIFA competitions without spectators, the second match being suspended for a probationary period of two years." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)