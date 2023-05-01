Tashkent, May 1 (PTI) Proficient pugilist Mohammad Hussamuddin put up a dazzling display and began India's campaign at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in style by registering a convincing win here on Monday.

The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg) made lightwork of Macedonia's Alen Rustemovski in the opening round with a dominating 5-0 win.

The Telangana-born pugilist made a cautious start to the bout but shifted gears superbly to assert his dominance over the Macedonian.

Making use of his strength and high technical ability, Hussamuddin was able to land punches accurately and secure the victory with a unanimous decision.

In the 60kg category, Varinder Singh went down fighting against Mujibillo Tursunov of Uzbekistan and exited the competition after suffering a 0-5 defeat.

On Tuesday, Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary and debutant Harsh Choudhary will take the ring in their respective tournament openers.

While Ashish (80kg) will square off against Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran, Harsh (86kg) will face Billy McAllister of Australia.

BFI has fielded a 13-man contingent to compete at the ongoing event that is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.

So far, a total of seven Indian male pugilists have won medals at the World Boxing Championships and the country's talented pugilists will be determined to increase that number at the current edition of the tournament.

