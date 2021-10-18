Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (PTI) Coming off an injury-plagued season, Ireland seamer Curtis Campher wasn't feeling great health-wise as he got down to enter his name into the record books with his incredible bowling during their T20 World Cup game against Netherlands here on Monday.

The Johannesburg-born Campher became only the third bowler to claim four wickets in four balls in T20Is as a superior Ireland beat Netherlands by seven wickets in their first round Group A game.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2021: Curtis Campher Stars As Ireland Beat Netherlands by Seven Wickets.

"To be honest, I didn't feel the best out there coming back from injury," Campher said after the match.

Campher missed the one-day series against Zimbabwe in September because of a shoulder injury. That was after Campher was out for most of the summer because of an ankle injury, for which he also underwent a surgery.

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand Practice Match Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match With Time in IST.

He was bowling his second over for the day and the Netherlands innings' 10th when he picked those four wickets, having gone for 12 runs first up.

"I tried to bang the wicket down and keep hitting the hard length, the first over didn't go to plan but the skipper had the faith in me and it worked out well," he said.

His first wicket of the day, Colin Ackermann was out caught behind on review, having played an attempted pull off a shortish ball that seemed to be going down leg.

Asked about it, he said, "I knew there was a glove on it, I heard a sound and thought it had to be the glove.

Campher's third victim, Scott Edwards too fell lbw as the DRS (decision review system) tracked the ball hitting the leg stump.

"I thought it was definitely hitting the leg stump and I said to Balb (skipper Andrew Balbirnie) to please go upstairs."

Campher, who finished with figures of 4/26 from his quota of four overs, left his native South Africa in early 2020 to play for the Irish national team, a move that benefitted his adopted country immensely on the second day of the showpiece.

He added, "The bowling department has been working hard; on the yorkers and change ups. Any day I don't bat is a good day, this one to just knock off 6-10 runs was very nice."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)