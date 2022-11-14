London [UK], November 14 (ANI): The Portugal international and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at his team and manager Erik ten Hag, saying he has no respect for the manager.

Ronaldo, who has made only four Premier League starts this season at Old Trafford, has revealed how dissatisfied he has been with life at the Premier League club.

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you," he said with regard to Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan as quoted by GOAL.com.

Ronaldo also stated that he felt he had been "betrayed" by Manchester United and blamed for everything that has gone wrong at the club, pushing him to feel like a "black sheep."

"I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don't help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal . . . a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately," he added.

After the forward was benched by the Red Devils' in the match against Tottenham before the end of regulation, Ten Hag has already dropped Ronaldo this season. Therefore, it is not a stretch to argue that Ronaldo may have already played his final match for the Red Devils as a result of his provocative remarks.

The 37-year-old star player is set to link with the Portugal squad for the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team's first game is against Nigeria on November 17. (ANI)

