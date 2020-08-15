Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 15 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive 8-2 win against Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said he was sad to see his German counterpart Marc-Andre ter Stegen concede so many goals.

Barcelona ended up conceding eight goals in a match for the first time since 1946 as they bowed out of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich scored four goals in the first half, and four more in the second to progress to the semi-finals.

With this, Bayern also became the first team to score eight goals in a knockout match of the Champions League.

"I'm a little sorry for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen that he conceded so many goals. It's good for us, of course, but you wouldn't wish that to any team-mate from the national team," Goal.com quoted Neuer as saying.

"You could see that we didn't let up for even a minute and that we always wanted to keep playing forward. Of course, Barca is also strong offensively. We know that goals can come. We tried to play towards Barca's goal until the very end. Accordingly, we were successful," he added.

In the match between Bayern and Barcelona, Thomas Muller and Phillippe Coutinho scored two goals each while Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, and Robert Lewandowski scored one goal each.

Bayern will now take on either Manchester City or Lyon in the semi-finals of the Champions League. (ANI)

