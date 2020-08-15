Free Live Cricket Streaming and Telecast of PAK vs ENG in India: England bowlers and rain dominated the first two days of the second Test match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. At stumps on Day 2, Pakistan was batting at 223/9 with Mohammad Rizwan (60) and Naseem Shah (1) being the two batsmen on the creased. The veteran duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad made impeccable use of the overcast conditions in the first two days as they ran through the opposition batting order. Nevertheless, Abid Ali, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showcased great fight and kept their team in the hunt. In fact, Rizwan is still at the crease and will eye to score some quick runs as the final wicket could fall anytime. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, timings and other details of Day 3 of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test. Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights.

Speaking of the action on Day 2, the visitors resumed at their overnight score of 126/5. They valiantly tackled the bowlers in the first hour of the day. However, Pakistan’s problem increased when in-form batsman Babar Azam (47) was dismissed. England bowlers didn’t allow the tail-enders to do a lot of damage as wickets were falling in regular intervals. Nevertheless, Rizwan didn’t put his guards down and scored a valiant fifty. He will aim to guide Pakistan over the 250-run mark while the English bowlers will want to take the remaining wicket as soon as possible. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the match. Azhar Ali Departs After Scoring 20 Runs off 85 During PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2020, Netizens Troll Pakistani Captain.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 3 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

The second Test between England and Pakistan is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. As the match went underway on August 13, 2020 (Thursday), Day 3 will take place on August 15. The day’s play is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST and 03:00 pm PKT.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 3 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Pakistan in India, so fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live action of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 3 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV provide the live streaming of ENG vs WI 2nd Test 2020 in India. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and App. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs PAK on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also provide online streaming. The mobile application of PTV Sports will also be providing live streaming of the game.

Joe Root might be placed on the driver’s seat at the moment. However, the conditions will continue to be overcast on the third day too. Hence, facing Naseem Shah and Co will not be easy for them. Also, the England top order failed put on a significant impact in the first game, and they must rectify their mistakes in order to maintain the upper hand in the match.

