Sports News | I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC Take off Shillong Lajong's Unbeaten Cloak in Style

Shillong (Meghalaya)[India], December 11 (ANI): Aizawl FC capitalized on Shillong Lajong FC errors to notch up a convincing 3-0 win in an I-League match at the Polo Grounds in Shillong on Sunday. For Aizawl, Lalrinzuala Lalbaknia, R Ramdinthara, and Joe Zoherliana were the scorers.

Aizawl FC have been the in-form team of late and they made the most of their winning momentum on Sunday, brushing aside Lajong's challenge with ease. The loss also meant that Lajong's unbeaten run came to an abrupt end despite the side enjoying more than 70% possession in the match.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant All Set to Make Comeback in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals Confirm Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter’s Return: Report.

With Shillong Lajong and Aizawl FC fighting for the I-League title, it was a crucial match for both sides. However, the defeat would also come as a setback to Lajong's title hopes. Lajong are currently in the fourth spot with 16 points from nine matches. They have won four games and drew four times.

Aizawl, on the other hand, would get a huge boost after bagging full points in the away match. They have climbed to the second spot behind Mohammedan Sporting with 17 points from nine matches, including five wins, two draws, and as many losses.

Also Read | ‘The Pitch is Very Bouncy…’ Wasim Akram Warns Pakistan Cricketers About Perth Stadium Surface Ahead of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Aizawl were set on course for the win by Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia. The star forward has been in his element this I-League season and he proved his worth once more when he scored the first goal against Lajong in the fourth minute of the match. A long ball was played towards Aizawl midfielder R Lalthanmawia from the deep. However, Lajong defender Kynsailang Khongsit intervened and tried to clear the ball. His header was poor and it landed at the feet of Lalbiaknia, who shot home his ninth goal of the tournament. The strike also made him the joint-top scorer of the league along with Gokulam Kerala's Alejandro Sanchez Lopez.

Aizawl doubled their advantage in the 17th minute. A through ball released Lalthanmawia on the left and the winger delivered a beautifully weighted cross across the Lajong defence. R Ramdinthara made a beautifully timed run into the Lajong penalty box before connecting with the ball sweetly and finding the back of the net.

Aizawl were content with their lead and allowed Lajong to dominate the proceedings. But they ensured that their defence held firm and negated Lajong's attacks easily.

Aizawl extended their lead in the 57th minute when a bungle from Lajong goalkeeper Bishal Lama gifted them their third goal. Lalthanmawia was again in the thick of action as he curled in a corner from the right. Joe Zoherliana evaded his marker and headed down the ball, which bounced awkwardly in front of Lama. The goalkeeper, who should have collected the ball comfortably, failed to react swiftly and the ball crossed the goal line.

Lajong tried their best to stage a fightback but Aizawl were able to preserve their lead and log a win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)