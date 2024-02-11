Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], February 11 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC will lock horns against Shillong Lajong FC in the ongoing I League season at the Kozhikode EMS Stadium in their upcoming match on Monday.

The Shillong-based side currently holds the sixth position on the I League standings with 19 points.

This match holds significant importance for Gokulam Kerala FC, as a victory would help them level points with second-placed Real Kashmir. The team is banking on the stellar performance of their top scorer, Alex Sanchez, who has netted an impressive 13 goals this season. To bolster their attacking prowess, Gokulam has brought in new foreign players like Jonathan Viera, Babovic, and Nicola Stojanovic.

In their last outing, Gokulam Kerala FC emerged victorious against Inter Kashi with a 4-2 win, showcasing their attacking prowess and determination. With the home-ground advantage and a revamped squad, Gokulam is looking forward to securing another crucial win in front of their passionate supporters.

Earlier, Gokulam Kerala FC signed Serbian midfielder Nikola Stojenovic in January. The Kerala-based club signed the player from I-League side Mohammedan SC, who was a former captain of them. The player scored five goals and ten assists in twenty-five matches in the I-League. He has played for the Montenegrin clubs OFK Petrovac and FFK Decic Tuzi. (ANI)

