Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Former cricketer Madan Lal on Monday reflected on India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the second inning at the Melbourne Test and said that there was a "big deflection".

Australia clinched a 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year.

The decision by the third umpire Sharfuddoula on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on the final day of the fourth Test of the BGT series has left the world of cricket divided.

The controversial moment occurred on the fifth ball of the 71st over when Jaiswal tried to pull the ball away from Australian captain Pat Cummins. Australia appealed for the decision, but the on-field umpired turned them down. Cummins decided to take the decision upstairs, and that's where the controversial moment happened.

In the replay, the ball seemingly deflected on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but the snickometer didn't show any movement when the ball visibly appeared to be deflected off Jaiswal's gloves.

The third umpire felt the visual evidence was enough to deem Jaiswal out and asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision.

Yashasvi scored 84 runs from 208 balls at a strike rate of 40.38. He slammed 8 fours during his time on the crease on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Madan Lal said that there should be no controversy regarding Jaiswal's dismissal on Monday. He added that only the batters know whether it touched or not.

"Look there should be no controversy regarding Jaiswal's dismissal. I think there was a big deflection. And look, because of the deflection it was given a dismissal. Now no one knows except Jaiswal because only the batters know whether it touched or not," he added.

The former cricketer added that Team India should not panic at the ongoing series since they have played well. He added that Rohit Sharma's side got few opportunities but couldn't grab it.

"There is no need to panic in this series, India have played well. We've got a few opportunities in the game but couldn't grab it. It is not like that we did not get a chance. Australia did great with the ball. Meanwhile, Australia didn't miss a catch today," he added.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3. (ANI)

